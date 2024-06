Yosemite National Park waterfalls are expected to reach their peak flows within the next few weeks thanks to melting snowpack.

What they're saying: "This is absolute perfection," Cory Goehring, lead naturalist at the Yosemite Conservancy, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

"We're not seeing the roadways flood out (like last year)," he said. "We're not seeing the forecast and wondering whether or not we should shut down (Yosemite) Valley."

"This is the dream: seeing full waterfalls in June and being able to experience the park."

What's next: Don't expect the waterfalls to be quite as spectacular as they were last year following the historic winter storms.