San Francisco is expected to see an increase in COVID-19 and mpox cases this summer, infectious-disease experts say, partly due to waning immunity, the increase in gatherings, and travel in the summer. (SF Examiner)

SFPD investigators say they have a "possible suspect" in the case of a Black dog walker who received racist packages and whose home was rendered uninhabitable by a fire. (Mission Local)

ğŸŽ¬ San Francisco's bid to host the Sundance Film Festival is kaput, as it didn't make it past the proposal stage. (SF Chronicle)

💰 Mayor London Breed on Friday unveiled a $15.9 billion budget proposal that aims to close the city's projected $790 million shortfall over the next two fiscal years by limiting the hiring of new city workers, cutting nonprofit contracts, and spending less on infrastructure projects. (SF Chronicle)