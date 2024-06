Lake Chabot Public Market, a popular food hall in Castro Valley, suffered a major fire yesterday that destroyed its roof and tore through the interior. (SF Chronicle)

🚔 Mayor London Breed unveiled a public safety plan that proposes a $46.7 million — or 6% — increase to the police department's budget next year and more spending on overtime pay and recruitment for the sheriff's department. (SF Examiner)

👀 Police plan to install two surveillance cameras, as a result of the passage of Proposition E, on Mission Street at 19th and 24th streets. (Mission Local)