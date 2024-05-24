The Wiggle: Navigating the news

✈️ SFO had the worst on-time performance among major U.S. airports in February, according to federal data. (SF Chronicle)

There were 56 fatal overdoses in San Francisco in April, a decline from 68 in March and 63 in February. (SF Examiner)

Neighbors of SF resident and dog walker Terry Williams, whose home burned this week, are organizing a campaign to raise money to help him and his family cover expenses. (SF Examiner)