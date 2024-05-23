The Wiggle: Navigating the news

Supervisor Aaron Peskin introduced a proposal to create an Inspector General's Office to investigate fraud, waste, abuse and misconduct among city government workers and contractors. (SF Chronicle)

📣 San Francisco's Chinese elders could have an increasingly large role to play in this year's elections as candidates court Chinese American voters. (SF Standard)

🏥 The public health nurses union reached a tentative deal on a new contract with the city after threatening to strike. (SF Examiner)

🏟️ Oakland agreed to sell its half of the Coliseum site to a private developer. (SF Chronicle)