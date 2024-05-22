The Wiggle: Navigating the news

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire yesterday that injured the parents of Terry Williams, a dog walker who has reported receiving racist threats. (SF Standard)

🚓 When the city installs at least 33 new speed enforcement cameras this year, the system will take photos of drivers going 11 mph or more over the speed limit. (SF Chronicle)

🧑‍⚖️ California Supreme Court yesterday heard oral arguments around the constitutionality of Proposition 22, the ballot measure that California voters approved in 2020 to solidify gig workers as independent contractors rather than employees. (SF Examiner)

University of San Francisco officials began taking down the student encampment protesting the war in Gaza. (SF Chronicle)