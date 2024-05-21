The Wiggle: Navigating the news

👣 About two dozen Catholic pilgrims kicked off their 2,200-mile walk of faith at the Golden Gate Bridge over the weekend. (SF Chronicle)

The executive director of Queer Lifespace, based in the Castro, says the LGBTQ+ mental health clinic is facing "sudden and unjust" eviction after 13 years of service. (SF Standard)

🚈 The project to connect the Caltrain rail to the Salesforce Transit Tower in downtown San Francisco received $3.4 billion from the federal government. (NBC Bay Area)

🐕 Your dog breed could affect the type of home insurance you qualify for, according to a new analysis that shows how most major home insurers ban some breeds. (SF Chronicle)