May 20, 2024 - News

The Wiggle: Navigating the news

🍱 A Korean grocery store featuring a bakery, seafood market and restaurant will open this year at Serramonte Center in Daly City. (SF Standard)

🏞️ Northern California is now free of drought or abnormally dry conditions for the first time in more than four years, new data shows. (SF Chronicle)

🏛️ The California Democratic Party is endorsing Evan Low to represent Silicon Valley in Congress after he edged out rival Sam Liccardo by one vote. (Politico)

