Your last chance to see Cirque du Soleil's Koozå
Cirque du Soleil is set to wrap up the Bay Area leg of its Koozå tour next week.
- The show, which follows a naive clown on a journey of self-discovery in a bizarre world of magic, has received rave reviews from local critics.
- Featured acts include the Wheel of Death, double highwire, silk acrobatics and a skeleton dance.
- Now at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, Koozå concludes its Bay Area showing on May 26, so make sure you secure a spot. Tickets start at $54.
