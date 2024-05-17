Your last chance to see Cirque du Soleil's Koozå

May 17, 2024 - News

Photo of an acrobat performing a high-flying stunt while holding the edge of a 30 foot tall chair
A Koozå performer in the show. Photo: Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil is set to wrap up the Bay Area leg of its Koozå tour next week.

  • The show, which follows a naive clown on a journey of self-discovery in a bizarre world of magic, has received rave reviews from local critics.
  • Featured acts include the Wheel of Death, double highwire, silk acrobatics and a skeleton dance.
  • Now at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, Koozå concludes its Bay Area showing on May 26, so make sure you secure a spot. Tickets start at $54.
