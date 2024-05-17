The Wiggle: Navigating the news

🏓 The city's parks commission passed an initiative to implement pickleball and tennis court reservation fees at certain locations throughout the city, but the Board of Supervisors needs to approve it before it goes into effect. (SF Rec & Park)

✈️ SFO's remodeled Terminal 1, the Harvey Milk Terminal, is set to open June 11 following a $2.5 billion renovation. (NBC Bay Area)

SF's homelessness department yesterday released the preliminary results of its point-in-time count, showing a 7% increase in homelessness in January 2024 compared to February 2022. (SF Chronicle)

🗳 Daniel Lurie yesterday became the third candidate to drop out of the joint TogetherSF and Grow SF mayoral debate due to concerns about a lack of neutrality. Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Aaron Peskin previously announced their decision not to participate. (SF Examiner)