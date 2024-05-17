10 hours ago - News

Grindr's Pride bus tour is kicking off in SF

Photo of a person wearing a Grindr shirt at a Pride parade

A person wears a Grindr shirt at the New York City Pride March last year. Photo: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Grindr is celebrating Pride by taking it on the road, with a special visit in San Francisco.

Driving the news: The dating app is launching a bus tour that will stop at 10 cities to help users up their game.

  • The bus will include two portrait photography studios for taking the best profile picture, free swag and giveaways, local drag queens and more.
  • A care team will also be on hand to provide information on LGBTQ+, gender-affirming, and sexual health and wellness care.
  • Users can hop on and off anywhere along the planned bus route.

What's next: The tour will kick off at Midnight Sun in the Castro at 8pm on May 29.

