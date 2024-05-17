Grindr's Pride bus tour is kicking off in SF

Grindr is celebrating Pride by taking it on the road, with a special visit in San Francisco.

Driving the news: The dating app is launching a bus tour that will stop at 10 cities to help users up their game.

The bus will include two portrait photography studios for taking the best profile picture, free swag and giveaways, local drag queens and more.

A care team will also be on hand to provide information on LGBTQ+, gender-affirming, and sexual health and wellness care.

Users can hop on and off anywhere along the planned bus route.

What's next: The tour will kick off at Midnight Sun in the Castro at 8pm on May 29.