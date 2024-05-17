Grindr's Pride bus tour is kicking off in SF
Grindr is celebrating Pride by taking it on the road, with a special visit in San Francisco.
Driving the news: The dating app is launching a bus tour that will stop at 10 cities to help users up their game.
- The bus will include two portrait photography studios for taking the best profile picture, free swag and giveaways, local drag queens and more.
- A care team will also be on hand to provide information on LGBTQ+, gender-affirming, and sexual health and wellness care.
- Users can hop on and off anywhere along the planned bus route.
What's next: The tour will kick off at Midnight Sun in the Castro at 8pm on May 29.
