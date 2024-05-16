6 things to do in San Francisco this weekend
The weekend is here, and there's a ton going on, including the one and only Bay to Breakers.
Thursday
🎶 Learn about the history of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus at the Chan National Queer Arts Center.
- Featuring stories from those who helped launch the chorus 46 years ago.
- Pay what you can. 7pm.
Friday
🍿 Catch "Selena," sing-a-long style, at Dolores Park to kick off this summer's Sundown Cinema.
Saturday
🏀 Celebrate the new Golden State Valkyries at a block party featuring E-40 and other Bay Area artists at Thrive City.
🚗 Check out some classic cars, lowriders and more at the Ocean Avenue Car Show.
😋 Indulge in "a purple haze of deliciousness" at The Ube Festival, featuring savory and sweet ube items, live music and more.
- Noon-5pm. District Six (428 11th St.)
Sunday
🏃🏻♂️ Walk, run and/or party in the streets of San Francisco at the 111th annual Bay to Breakers.
- Race registration starts at $95. 8am-12:30pm.
- From Howard and Main streets to the Great Highway.
