May 15, 2024 - Things to Do

6 things to do in San Francisco this weekend

headshot
bay to breakers

The scene from the 2010 Bay to Breakers in San Francisco. Photo: Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The weekend is here, and there's a ton going on, including the one and only Bay to Breakers.

Thursday

🎶 Learn about the history of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus at the Chan National Queer Arts Center.

  • Featuring stories from those who helped launch the chorus 46 years ago.
  • Pay what you can. 7pm.

Friday

🍿 Catch "Selena," sing-a-long style, at Dolores Park to kick off this summer's Sundown Cinema.

  • Free. 6pm.

Saturday

🏀 Celebrate the new Golden State Valkyries at a block party featuring E-40 and other Bay Area artists at Thrive City.

  • Free. 2-6pm.

🚗 Check out some classic cars, lowriders and more at the Ocean Avenue Car Show.

  • Free. Noon-3pm.

😋 Indulge in "a purple haze of deliciousness" at The Ube Festival, featuring savory and sweet ube items, live music and more.

  • Noon-5pm. District Six (428 11th St.)

Sunday

🏃🏻‍♂️ Walk, run and/or party in the streets of San Francisco at the 111th annual Bay to Breakers.

  • Race registration starts at $95. 8am-12:30pm.
  • From Howard and Main streets to the Great Highway.
