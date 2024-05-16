Share on email (opens in new window)

The scene from the 2010 Bay to Breakers in San Francisco. Photo: Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The weekend is here, and there's a ton going on, including the one and only Bay to Breakers. Thursday 🎶 Learn about the history of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus at the Chan National Queer Arts Center.

Featuring stories from those who helped launch the chorus 46 years ago.

Pay what you can. 7pm.

Friday

🍿 Catch "Selena," sing-a-long style, at Dolores Park to kick off this summer's Sundown Cinema.

Free. 6pm.

Saturday

🏀 Celebrate the new Golden State Valkyries at a block party featuring E-40 and other Bay Area artists at Thrive City.

Free. 2-6pm.

🚗 Check out some classic cars, lowriders and more at the Ocean Avenue Car Show.

Free. Noon-3pm.

😋 Indulge in "a purple haze of deliciousness" at The Ube Festival, featuring savory and sweet ube items, live music and more.

Noon-5pm. District Six (428 11th St.)

Sunday

🏃🏻‍♂️ Walk, run and/or party in the streets of San Francisco at the 111th annual Bay to Breakers.