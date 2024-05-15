The Wiggle: Navigating the news
🐼 The San Francisco Zoo is facing calls to remedy its aging facilities ahead of the arrival of two new giant pandas. (SF Chronicle)
⛴️ The San Francisco Ferry is planning to construct new terminals in Mission Bay and on Treasure Island, as well as in Berkeley and Redwood City. (SFGATE)
🤖 Protests against OpenAI broke out in the Bay and around the world yesterday amid calls for AI regulation and other safety concerns. (NBC Bay Area)
