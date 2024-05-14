The Wiggle: Navigating the news

State officials plan to release guidance this summer regarding how counties can apply for Proposition 1-related funding.

The funding is designated for treatment and services for people experiencing substance abuse issues and homelessness. (SF Examiner)

🚣🏽‍♀️ Federal projections show Lake Tahoe's water basin is expected to reach its full capacity by the end of spring thanks to high snowfall and the subsequent snowmelt. (SFist)

🏡 Artists Hub on Market and Mercy Housing of California last week filed plans for a 100-unit affordable housing building for artists at 1687 Market St. (KQED)

🏀 The Golden State Warriors won't have a first-round pick in next month's NBA draft, but the Dubs will have a second-round pick as No. 52. (SF Chronicle)