The Wiggle: Navigating the news
💰 California is facing a $27.6 billion deficit despite making $17 billion in budget cuts last month. (SF Chronicle)
🎵 Stern Grove Festival last week announced this year's lineup, featuring Tegan and Sara, King Isis, the SF Symphony and more. (SFGATE)
🧑⚕️ San Francisco nurses are preparing to vote on whether to strike ahead of their contract expiration date in June. (SF Examiner)
