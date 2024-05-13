7 hours ago - News

The Wiggle: Navigating the news

💰 California is facing a $27.6 billion deficit despite making $17 billion in budget cuts last month. (SF Chronicle)

🎵 Stern Grove Festival last week announced this year's lineup, featuring Tegan and Sara, King Isis, the SF Symphony and more. (SFGATE)

🧑‍⚕️ San Francisco nurses are preparing to vote on whether to strike ahead of their contract expiration date in June. (SF Examiner)

