The Wiggle: Navigating the news

Over 1,400 people have gone missing in San Francisco and have yet to be found, according to the city's police department. (SF Standard)

A former investigator for the district attorney who blew the whistle on what he alleged was misconduct in an investigation into a fatal police shooting was awarded $835,000 to settle his wrongful termination suit. (SF Chronicle)

🏬 Eight new pop-ups will take over empty downtown storefronts starting in June as part of the city's efforts to revitalize the area. (SF Chronicle)

