The Wiggle: Navigating the news

🏢 Google is vacating its 300,000-square-foot office along the Embarcadero once its lease expires in Apri, but plans to continue leasing a small office nearby. (SF Chronicle)

🚲 The city is moving forward with installing a new, half-mile-long protected bike lane in front of City College despite pushback from the school's leadership and students. (SF Standard)

🗳 Mayor London Breed is considering pulling out from a mayoral debate hosted by Together SF due to concerns about the group's connections with a rival candidate. (Politico)