The Wiggle: Navigating the news

🗳️ A proposal to modify San Francisco's business tax formula could be on the November ballot. (SF Standard)

🛬 A jet bridge collapsed at SFO last week just after an airplane landed due to a "structural failure," an airport spokesperson confirmed. There were no injuries. (SFGATE)

🏥 Chinese Hospital, the only independent hospital in the city, will get new state funding to improve care for patients who rely on special equipment like ventilators. (SF Examiner)

💸 Travel spending in California reached an all-time high in 2023, though it has not surpassed pre-pandemic levels in San Francisco. (NBC Bay Area)

