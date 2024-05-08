The Wiggle: Navigating the news
🗳️ A proposal to modify San Francisco's business tax formula could be on the November ballot. (SF Standard)
🛬 A jet bridge collapsed at SFO last week just after an airplane landed due to a "structural failure," an airport spokesperson confirmed. There were no injuries. (SFGATE)
🏥 Chinese Hospital, the only independent hospital in the city, will get new state funding to improve care for patients who rely on special equipment like ventilators. (SF Examiner)
💸 Travel spending in California reached an all-time high in 2023, though it has not surpassed pre-pandemic levels in San Francisco. (NBC Bay Area)
