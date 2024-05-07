The Wiggle: Navigating the news

A teenage Vietnamese American student said he was on a Muni bus going home from school last week when a man began yelling anti-Asian slurs and pulled out a Taser. (SF Chronicle)

🛒 A new bill would impose restrictions on stores' ability to employ self-checkout lanes. (NBC Bay Area)

🐍 The East Bay Regional Park District issued a rattlesnake advisory for the Bay Area's inland regions. (SFGATE)