The Wiggle: Navigating the news
A teenage Vietnamese American student said he was on a Muni bus going home from school last week when a man began yelling anti-Asian slurs and pulled out a Taser. (SF Chronicle)
🛒 A new bill would impose restrictions on stores' ability to employ self-checkout lanes. (NBC Bay Area)
🐍 The East Bay Regional Park District issued a rattlesnake advisory for the Bay Area's inland regions. (SFGATE)
