The Wiggle: Navigating the news

🎖 Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi received the Presidential Medal of Freedom last week, the country's highest civilian honor. (SF Chronicle)

🛣 State officials plan to reopen the collapsed portion of Highway 1 near Big Sur by Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. (SF Chronicle)

🍻 Mayor London Breed has a new idea for an "entertainment zone" in the Financial District that would enable bars and restaurants to sell alcohol for outdoor consumption. (SF Standard)