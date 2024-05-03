The Wiggle: Navigating the news

16 mins ago - News

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🧑‍🍳 The Slanted Door is permanently closing its Ferry Building location due to costs associated with renovating the space. (Eater SF)

💡 The "Bay Lights" art installation on the Bay Bridge is set to return early next year with twice as many LEDs thanks to more than $10 million in new funding. (SF Chronicle)

🏳️‍🌈 LGBTQ+ rights advocate Honey Mahogany will lead SF's Office of Transgender Initiatives starting this month thanks after being appointed by Mayor London Breed. (SF Examiner)

