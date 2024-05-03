SF eyes bid to host Sundance Film Festival

San Francisco is looking to become the new home of the prestigious Sundance Film Festival.

State of play: Sundance Institute, the nonprofit behind the festival, announced last month that it was exploring relocation from Park City, Utah.

Officials in San Francisco, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Savannah, Georgia, have said they placed bids, per multiple reports.

Catch up quick: Last year's event drew nearly 87,000 in-person attendees, with out-of-state visitors spending about $97 million in Utah during the festival, per an economic impact report by Y2 Analytics.

Yes, but: Attendees have long complained about bumper-to-bumper traffic, frigid temperatures and expensive lodging in the resort town.

What's next: Sundance Institute will select potential cities to submit proposals from May 7 through June 21.

Our pitch: SF has plenty of venues, many of them historic, to choose from. Sundance could screen films at the iconic Roxie Theater or the state-of-the-art Premier Theater in the historic Presidio National Park.

And what's great about SF is that the temperature is pretty much always moderate.

Sure, it might mean the end of Sundance ski traditions, but there's an opportunity for new traditions to be made. Perhaps sailing in the Bay? Just spitballing here!

Plus, the city is desperate for tourism so we would roll out a literal red carpet for the festival.

