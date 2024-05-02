The Wiggle: Navigating the news

🗳 Mayoral candidate Aaron Peskin plans to skip a candidate debate hosted by the lobbying group TogetherSF Action due to the organization's reported connections to incumbent London Breed and competitor Mark Farrell. (SFGATE)

🛥️ Golden Gate Ferry service between Sausalito and San Francisco resumed yesterday after a week-and-a-half pause to repair a damaged pier. (SF Standard)

State law enforcement officers have helped make over 500 arrests and seized almost 700 pounds of fentanyl since deploying to the city last May to help tackle drug trafficking. (SF Chronicle)

👖 Holy Stitch, a Black-owned denim retail shop, factory and sewing school, will open in San Francisco's Mid-Market on May 16. (SF Standard)