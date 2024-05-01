The Wiggle: Navigating the news

👀 A nonprofit launching this month aims to create a "city campus" in the Lower Haight, Hayes Valley and Alamo Square neighborhoods so residents have somewhere to "raise kids in community; do focused work; engage in civic and social life" and more. (SF Chronicle)

🗳 The front-runners in November's District 11 supervisor race include a former legislative aide for termed-out incumbent Ahsha Safai, a union representative who has advocated for in-home supportive services workers and a recently elected SF DCCC member. (SF Examiner)

💵 Two local nonprofits yesterday introduced a basic income program that gives $1,000 every month for a year to 225 families that recently experienced homelessness. (SF Standard)

🧑‍🍳 Beginning July 1, restaurants will no longer be able to charge service fees, including ones for the San Francisco ordinance that requires businesses to provide health care to their employees. (SF Chronicle)