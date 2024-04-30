The Wiggle: Navigating the news

Students at several Bay Area colleges have started encampments to protest the Israel-Gaza war and demand a ceasefire. (KQED)

🧅 San Francisco tech billionaire Jeff Lawson, cofounder of Twilio, has acquired satirical news outlet The Onion. (SF Chronicle)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed support for the Bay Area-based Democratic County Central Committee's push to investigate sexual assault and harassment allegations against local political leaders. (SF Standard)

🏥 Kaiser Permanente is notifying 13.4 million current and former members of a data breach that may have impacted their personal information. (SF Chronicle)