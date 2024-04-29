The Wiggle: Navigating the news

A fire was reported at an unoccupied four-story apartment in Presidio Heights on Friday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. (SFGATE)

🅿️ Dozens of parking control officers picketed last week to protest San Francisco's plan to crack down on parking enforcement. They say they fear for their safety. (SF Chronicle)

A developer who pleaded guilty to bribing city officials to accelerate building permits and pass inspections got no prison time from a federal judge. (SF Standard)

🍦 Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has opened its first Bay Area location, in downtown Walnut Creek. (KRON)