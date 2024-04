The Wiggle: Navigating the news

A fire was reported at an unoccupied four-story apartment in Presidio Heights on Friday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. (SFGATE)

🠿️ Dozens of parking control officers picketed last week to protest San Francisco's plan to crack down on parking enforcement. They say they fear for their safety. (SF Chronicle)

A developer who pleaded guilty to bribing city officials to accelerate building permits and pass inspections got no prison time from a federal judge. (SF Standard)

🍦 Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has opened its first Bay Area location, in downtown Walnut Creek. (KRON)