The Wiggle: Navigating the news

🎵 The Portola Music Festival is set to return this year in San Francisco, despite noise complaints from last year's event. (SFGATE)

👩🏾‍🎨 A group of Stanford and UC Berkeley students presented design plans for how to revamp Westfield mall. They're pretty cool. (SF Chronicle)

🧑🏻‍🏫 SF's public school district is currently gathering feedback from parents and community members about its plans for school mergers and closures for the 2025-26 school year.

  • The school district is hosting an in-person feedback gathering session on Saturday at Sheridan Elementary School and Roosevelt Middle School. (SFUSD)
