The Wiggle: Navigating the news
🎵 The Portola Music Festival is set to return this year in San Francisco, despite noise complaints from last year's event. (SFGATE)
👩🏾🎨 A group of Stanford and UC Berkeley students presented design plans for how to revamp Westfield mall. They're pretty cool. (SF Chronicle)
🧑🏻🏫 SF's public school district is currently gathering feedback from parents and community members about its plans for school mergers and closures for the 2025-26 school year.
- The school district is hosting an in-person feedback gathering session on Saturday at Sheridan Elementary School and Roosevelt Middle School. (SFUSD)
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.
