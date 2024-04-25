The Wiggle: Navigating the news

55 mins ago - News

Tesla is laying off thousands of workers from its Fremont and Palo Alto offices. (KTVU)

⛸️ Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, a Bay Area native, will get a Barbie doll in her image. (SF Chronicle)

San Francisco nurses say they face physical and verbal assault on the job amid widespread issues that include understaffing. (SF Standard)

Mayor London Breed this week introduced legislation designed to target illegal drug markets in the Tenderloin. The legislation would prohibit certain retail stores that sell pre-packaged food or tobacco products from operating between midnight and 5am in parts of the Tenderloin. (SF Standard)

