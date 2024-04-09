The Wiggle: Navigating the news

🛫 The city of San Francisco said yesterday that it will sue the Port of Oakland for alleged trademark infringement if Oakland's airport is renamed the San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport.

The Port of Oakland responded by defending its right to pursue the name change. (SF Chronicle)

😎 If you missed the solar eclipse yesterday, check out these photos of what it looked like in San Francisco. (SF Standard)

🎾 USF announced this week it plans to shutter its men's and women's tennis programs after this season. (SFGATE)