Parents, kids and volunteers from San Francisco Community School recently completed an expansive mosaic mural featuring positive messages and nature motifs. The big picture: The new mural, which seeks to represent the school and Excelsior neighborhood community, joins a number of other public art projects in the area.

SFC, which first opened in 1972, is a K-8 public school that serves about 300 students each year.

What they're saying: The mural's theme is "nurturing community" and is designed to "reflect the core value of our school and the importance of supporting community at SFC," the school's Parent Action Council writes.

The new mural is also part of an effort to reduce vandalism "that often occurs" on the walls that now house the mural, according to the parent committee.

Between the lines: Some parents and teachers are fearful that the San Francisco Unified School District will phase out the K-8 model, Mission Local reports, as the district looks to consolidate and close some schools for the 2025-26 school year.

SFUSD has not decided which schools will face closure or mergers, but recently announced draft criteria for how the district will determine such schools, 48 Hills reports.

What's next: While the mural is complete, the school is still looking to raise $7,500 from the community to help cover the cost of materials and pay the artists.