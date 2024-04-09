Apr 9, 2024 - Culture

Adopt Bonzai and Monday

headshot
two white curly small dogs sitting on a couch, looking at the camera

Bonzai and Monday. Photo: Courtesy of Muttville

Meet Bonzai and Monday, a bonded pair of pups looking for a place to call home.

State of play: Bonzai is an 11-year old, 20-pound Bichon Frise and Monday is a 9-year-old, 14-pound poodle.

What they're saying: "They are so in love with each other and they are the biggest cuddle monsters you've ever met," according to their Muttville bio.

  • They're good being left home alone but also love a good car ride.

My thought bubble: I've been eyeing these two pups for a while now, but I'm not sure if I have it in me to parent three doggos.

  • Yes, but: I do think they'd look very cute alongside Griffin (f.k.a. Toboggan).

What's next: Head over to Muttville to adopt these little sweet angels so that I can stop obsessively checking to see if they've been adopted.

  • Adoption fees are covered.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Francisco in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more