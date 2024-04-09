Adopt Bonzai and Monday
Meet Bonzai and Monday, a bonded pair of pups looking for a place to call home.
State of play: Bonzai is an 11-year old, 20-pound Bichon Frise and Monday is a 9-year-old, 14-pound poodle.
What they're saying: "They are so in love with each other and they are the biggest cuddle monsters you've ever met," according to their Muttville bio.
- They're good being left home alone but also love a good car ride.
My thought bubble: I've been eyeing these two pups for a while now, but I'm not sure if I have it in me to parent three doggos.
- Yes, but: I do think they'd look very cute alongside Griffin (f.k.a. Toboggan).
What's next: Head over to Muttville to adopt these little sweet angels so that I can stop obsessively checking to see if they've been adopted.
- Adoption fees are covered.
Subscribe for more Axios San Francisco in your inbox.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.