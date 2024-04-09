Adopt Bonzai and Monday

Meet Bonzai and Monday, a bonded pair of pups looking for a place to call home.

State of play: Bonzai is an 11-year old, 20-pound Bichon Frise and Monday is a 9-year-old, 14-pound poodle.

What they're saying: "They are so in love with each other and they are the biggest cuddle monsters you've ever met," according to their Muttville bio.

They're good being left home alone but also love a good car ride.

My thought bubble: I've been eyeing these two pups for a while now, but I'm not sure if I have it in me to parent three doggos.

Yes, but: I do think they'd look very cute alongside Griffin (f.k.a. Toboggan).

What's next: Head over to Muttville to adopt these little sweet angels so that I can stop obsessively checking to see if they've been adopted.