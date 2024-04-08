Apr 8, 2024 - News

Photo to go: Giants' home opener

headshot
people wearing J.H. Lee jerseys

Fans at the San Francisco Giants home opener. Photo: Claire Reilly/Axios

Giants fans turned out in droves Friday for the team's home opener against the San Diego Padres, which we won 3-2.

  • Many wore the jersey of leadoff hitter Jung Hoo Lee, who signed a $113 million, six-year deal with the Giants this offseason.

It was Thairo Estrada who came through with a game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Giants a walk-off win over the Padres.

