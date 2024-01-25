Share on email (opens in new window)

A drag performer prepares for a show at Oasis on Sept. 4, 2020 in San Francisco. Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

We'll cheer on the 49ers all weekend, but the weather will be calm enough for various activities.

If you're not a football fan, here are other options to explore.

🎹 Watch pianist Samantha Ege perform a concerto by British composer Doreen Carwithen with the Oakland Symphony. The program also includes a commissioned work by composer Texu Kim and Dvorák's New World Symphony.

Friday 8-10pm at Oakland's Paramount Theatre.

🙌 Honor Louis Braille's revolutionary system of reading and writing by participating in several interactive activities at San Francisco's Main Library.

Saturday noon to 3pm.

🎭 Check out Oasis' drag spoof of the classic 1980 film "9 to 5" before the production ends its run next week.

"9 to 5: Live" sets the stage in the era of the great resignation and follows three coworkers who conspire to "put a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot in his place," per event details.

Multiple showtimes at Oasis on 11th Street. Tickets are $30-50.

🐉 Kick off celebrations for Lunar New Year with a visit to the public art project "Zodiac on Parade," which features the mighty Dragon this year.