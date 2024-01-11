Share on email (opens in new window)

We're almost halfway through the first month of 2024 — and there's already a ton happening across the Bay.

The weather has been dreary lately, but don't let that stop you from exploring the many events happening this weekend. Here are a few to check out.

🌳 Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy by participating in San Francisco's weekend of service and volunteering, which runs Friday through Monday.

Projects include park maintenance, habitat restoration and more. Registration required.

🎥 Check out documentaries focused on civic engagement at the 2024 MLK Liberation Film Festival Saturday to Monday at locations all across the Bay, including Oakland's African American Museum and Library.

🥟 Join this food tour in Chinatown Sunday at 11am and learn more about the area's rich history. Tickets are $8.

📖 Take your kids to the art installation "Entwined: Elder Mother," a 30-foot tall metal sculpted tree that displays changing lighting patterns on its leaves, Saturday afternoon for story time with the San Francisco Public Library.