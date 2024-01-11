COVID cases climbing up again in San Francisco
Odds are you know somebody who's recently felt under the weather, thanks to a post-holiday spike in respiratory viruses sweeping across the country.
Driving the news: San Francisco's 7-day average COVID positivity rate exceeded 12% at the start of the year for the first time since last January.
- Wastewater data also shows the highest level of COVID infections in the Bay Area since the surveys launched in mid-2022.
The big picture: This year's virus season appears to be returning to patterns typically seen before the pandemic — which means a peak may be a little while away yet.
- About half of states, including California, were reporting "very high" flu activity as of Dec. 30, according to the latest CDC data released Friday.
- Dashboards tracking COVID-19 hospitalizations and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases also show increases in California in December.
Be smart: It's not too late to get a flu or COVID vaccine to protect yourself against serious illness and complications.
- Plus: RSV vaccines for adults ages 60 and older, and pregnant people, are available for the first time. The latter passes antibodies to a fetus during the third trimester.
- Every household in the U.S. can also order eight free at-home COVID tests from the federal government.
Of note: The increase in COVID infections has not corresponded with a similar surge in cases requiring serious medical attention, the CDC notes.
Yes, but: Though vaccination lowers the risk of developing long COVID symptoms, it doesn't eliminate it — and the COVID treatment Paxlovid does not reduce the risk of long COVID symptoms either, a recent study by UCSF researchers found.
What's next: As more data rolls in, we'll see whether virus cases are continuing to surge into the new year.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.