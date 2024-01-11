Odds are you know somebody who's recently felt under the weather, thanks to a post-holiday spike in respiratory viruses sweeping across the country.

Driving the news: San Francisco's 7-day average COVID positivity rate exceeded 12% at the start of the year for the first time since last January.

Wastewater data also shows the highest level of COVID infections in the Bay Area since the surveys launched in mid-2022.

The big picture: This year's virus season appears to be returning to patterns typically seen before the pandemic — which means a peak may be a little while away yet.

About half of states, including California, were reporting "very high" flu activity as of Dec. 30, according to the latest CDC data released Friday.

Dashboards tracking COVID-19 hospitalizations and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases also show increases in California in December.

Be smart: It's not too late to get a flu or COVID vaccine to protect yourself against serious illness and complications.

Plus: RSV vaccines for adults ages 60 and older, and pregnant people, are available for the first time. The latter passes antibodies to a fetus during the third trimester.

Every household in the U.S. can also order eight free at-home COVID tests from the federal government.

Of note: The increase in COVID infections has not corresponded with a similar surge in cases requiring serious medical attention, the CDC notes.

Yes, but: Though vaccination lowers the risk of developing long COVID symptoms, it doesn't eliminate it — and the COVID treatment Paxlovid does not reduce the risk of long COVID symptoms either, a recent study by UCSF researchers found.

What's next: As more data rolls in, we'll see whether virus cases are continuing to surge into the new year.