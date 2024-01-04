Jan 4, 2024 - Things to Do

5 things to do in San Francisco this weekend

headshot

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a dunk in last week's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Catch the Dubs tonight against the Detroit Pistons. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Oh, hey, it's the weekend again!

Here are some ideas for all of you extroverts and social butterflies out there:

🎨 Head to the Castro for the neighborhood's first art walk of the year.

  • Self-guided tour with participation from local businesses. Friday, 5-8pm.

🏀 Root for the Dubs against the Detroit Pistons tonight at the Chase Center.

🎨 Support local queer artists at the "Outlandish" art opening.

❤️ Share what you love about the city at the "I Love SF Because" collaborative art show.

  • Friday, 9:30-11:30am at 601 Dolores Street

🎙 Check out a live podcast recording with Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change at The Castro Theatre.

  • Friday, 8pm. Tickets start at $39.50.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more