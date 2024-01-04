Jan 4, 2024 - Things to Do
5 things to do in San Francisco this weekend
Oh, hey, it's the weekend again!
Here are some ideas for all of you extroverts and social butterflies out there:
🎨 Head to the Castro for the neighborhood's first art walk of the year.
- Self-guided tour with participation from local businesses. Friday, 5-8pm.
🏀 Root for the Dubs against the Detroit Pistons tonight at the Chase Center.
- Tickets available on Ticketmaster starting at $60.
🎨 Support local queer artists at the "Outlandish" art opening.
- Saturday, 6-9pm at Wave Collective on Haight and Pierce streets.
❤️ Share what you love about the city at the "I Love SF Because" collaborative art show.
- Friday, 9:30-11:30am at 601 Dolores Street
🎙 Check out a live podcast recording with Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change at The Castro Theatre.
- Friday, 8pm. Tickets start at $39.50.
