San Francisco's year, wrapped
As 2023 comes to an end, we wanted to reflect on some of the biggest stories of the year.
Driving the news: The Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in a battle of Northern California but ultimately succumbed to the Los Angeles Lakers in the postseason, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit took over downtown and SoMa, and Cruise and Waymo robotaxis were both fully approved in San Francisco (for a while, anyway).
- We covered the subsequent news of Cruise losing its permits to operate in San Francisco due to safety concerns, the opening of the Central Subway and the ongoing work around reparations in San Francisco.
- We also had some fun with the best pizza, burritos and bread pudding in San Francisco.
- Plus, Megan got to chat with Kevon Looney of the Golden State Warriors about his perfect day in the city and comedian Phoebe Robinson ahead of her show at the Palace of Fine Arts.
State of play: We compiled a list of some of the stories that y'all loved the most on our site this year. Here's a chronological little trip down memory lane:
- San Francisco's Chinatown resists gentrification
- Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
- San Francisco to launch pilot program to address fentanyl crisis
- The little-known Asian American history preserved on Angel Island
- Meet San Francisco's new drag laureate
- Anchor Brewing Company to shutter after 127 years
- A sneak peek at Muttville's soon-to-be new home for senior dogs
- Tensions boil over San Francisco's homeless encampment sweeps
- Hundreds block San Francisco roads to protest APEC
What's next: In the coming weeks, we'll be thinking about our coverage looking ahead into 2024.
- Do you have topics you'd like to see us cover more? Or less?
- Hit us up at [email protected] to let us know.
