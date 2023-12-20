1 hour ago - News

San Francisco's year, wrapped

As 2023 comes to an end, we wanted to reflect on some of the biggest stories of the year.

Driving the news: The Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in a battle of Northern California but ultimately succumbed to the Los Angeles Lakers in the postseason, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit took over downtown and SoMa, and Cruise and Waymo robotaxis were both fully approved in San Francisco (for a while, anyway).

State of play: We compiled a list of some of the stories that y'all loved the most on our site this year. Here's a chronological little trip down memory lane:

What's next: In the coming weeks, we'll be thinking about our coverage looking ahead into 2024.

  • Do you have topics you'd like to see us cover more? Or less?
  • Hit us up at [email protected] to let us know.
