5 Bay Area holiday events to check out this weekend

Illustration of a restaurant check with the word "weekend" scribbled on it.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

We're in full holiday swing now. Several holiday markets have already set up their station in the city — but there's no such thing as too much, is there?

  • Here are some more recommendations for what to do this weekend.

🎪 Watch in awe as performers with Circus Bella bring you their holiday spectacular, titled "Kaleidoscope," in a 30-seat circus tent. The production will run for three weekends starting tonight.

  • 7pm Friday at The Crossing at the East Cut. Find more showtimes when you RSVP.
  • Tickets are $54-75.

✨ Take your kids to experience the magic of Fairy Winterland, where there will be ornament-making activities, free hot cocoa and cider and a lights parade.

  • 12-7pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Children's Fairyland in Oakland.
  • Tickets are $18.

🎶 Check out San Francisco Symphony's "Holiday Gaiety" show with drag queen Peaches Christ, SF Gay Men's Chorus and a slate of other guest stars.

  • 7:30pm Friday at Davies Symphony Hall.
  • Tickets start at $29.

⛄ Venture over to Berkeley for its Fantasy Parade, which will include lighted costumed characters like the Grinch, Elsa and snow queens on stilts.

  • 5:30-7:30pm Saturday on Fourth Street between Hearst and Virginia Street.
  • Free.

🎅 Visit Santa at Ghirardelli Square and enjoy live German holiday tunes as you munch on a delicious chocolate treat.

  • Noon to 3pm Sunday at Ghirardelli Square.
  • Free.
