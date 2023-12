5 Bay Area holiday events to check out this weekend

We're in full holiday swing now. Several holiday markets have already set up their station in the city — but there's no such thing as too much, is there?

Here are some more recommendations for what to do this weekend.

ğŸŽª Watch in awe as performers with Circus Bella bring you their holiday spectacular, titled "Kaleidoscope," in a 30-seat circus tent. The production will run for three weekends starting tonight.

7pm Friday at The Crossing at the East Cut. Find more showtimes when you RSVP.

Tickets are $54-75.

✨ Take your kids to experience the magic of Fairy Winterland, where there will be ornament-making activities, free hot cocoa and cider and a lights parade.

12-7pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Children's Fairyland in Oakland.

Tickets are $18.

ğŸŽ¶ Check out San Francisco Symphony's "Holiday Gaiety" show with drag queen Peaches Christ, SF Gay Men's Chorus and a slate of other guest stars.

7:30pm Friday at Davies Symphony Hall.

Tickets start at $29.

⛄ Venture over to Berkeley for its Fantasy Parade, which will include lighted costumed characters like the Grinch, Elsa and snow queens on stilts.

5:30-7:30pm Saturday on Fourth Street between Hearst and Virginia Street.

Free.

ğŸŽ Visit Santa at Ghirardelli Square and enjoy live German holiday tunes as you munch on a delicious chocolate treat.