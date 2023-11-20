SF Bay Area residents are not walking as much as they used to

Data: StreetLight Data; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios There's been a staggering decline in the number of trips San Francisco Bay Area residents take by putting one foot in front of the other, per a new report. Why it matters: Walking is good for us.

That's true both on an individual level (thanks to the many health benefits it confers) and in the big-picture climate change sense (given that it's the OG form of zero-emissions travel).

Driving the news: The number of annual average daily walking trips per 1,000 people in the San Francisco metro area dropped by a third between 2019 and 2022, per a new StreetLight Data report.

There were 280 annual average daily walking trips per 1,000 people in 2022, compared to 420 in 2019.

How it works: StreetLight measures travel behavior based on anonymized data from mobile devices, vehicle GPS systems and more.

For this analysis, one "walking trip" was any trip taken by foot that was more than 250 meters — about 820 feet — from start to finish.

The big picture: Nationally, the number of annual average daily walking trips dropped a whopping 36% in the contiguous U.S. between 2019 and 2022.

"In every metro and state that StreetLight analyzed, walking trips declined over the three-year period by at least 20%," per the report.

The rate of decline slowed from 16% between 2019 and 2020 and 19% between 2020 and 2021 to 6% between 2021 and 2022. But that's still a significant overall drop, from about 120 million trips in 2019 to fewer than 80 million in 2022.

What they're saying: The pandemic had an "obvious impact," StreetLight said. But beyond that, the group isn't sure what's keeping Americans off their feet.

Some of this could be remote work, which can make it all too easy to become overly sedentary.

And some of it could be part of the downtown recovery story — if a city has fewer restaurants, shops and so on open, there's less reason for locals and visitors to have a walkabout.

The bottom line: "For communities focused on safety, climate, health and equity initiatives, an all-hands-on-deck strategy across safety, transit, land use and more will be needed to increase walking activity," per StreetLight's report.