Golden State Warriors look to bounce back after losing streak

Steph Curry (No. 30) drives to the basket during Sunday night's loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

After getting off to a strong start, the Golden Gate Warriors' efforts have fallen flat as of late. Driving the news: The Dubs are on a three-game losing streak with an opportunity to get back on track Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors are currently 6-5.

What they're saying: "We as players have to do better," Warriors forward Draymond Green said at a press conference following Sunday night's loss.

"We can come up here and point a bunch of fingers. ... At the end of the day we play basketball and it's our [job] to figure it out and play better."

What to watch: Steph Curry, who has been the only player on the team to score more than 20 points in a game this season, alluded to some adjustments.