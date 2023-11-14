Nov 14, 2023 - News
Golden State Warriors look to bounce back after losing streak
After getting off to a strong start, the Golden Gate Warriors' efforts have fallen flat as of late.
Driving the news: The Dubs are on a three-game losing streak with an opportunity to get back on track Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
- The Warriors are currently 6-5.
What they're saying: "We as players have to do better," Warriors forward Draymond Green said at a press conference following Sunday night's loss.
- "We can come up here and point a bunch of fingers. ... At the end of the day we play basketball and it's our [job] to figure it out and play better."
What to watch: Steph Curry, who has been the only player on the team to score more than 20 points in a game this season, alluded to some adjustments.
- "I don't know if it's a rotation thing or whatever the case is, but everything is on the table and everyone has to be ready to step in," he said Sunday night.
- Head coach Steve Kerr added, "I like everyone that I'm playing, but if we struggle, then we've got to get guys out there who are going to give us a spark."
