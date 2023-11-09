Share on email (opens in new window)

The long weekend begins Friday. Here are some ideas for you:

🛹 Hit up the new skate park at the UN Plaza.

🌉 Visit the two-day night market in Chinatown on Grant Avenue between Pine and Sacramento streets.

5–9pm Friday and Saturday.

🍺 Get your sip on at the San Francisco Fall Cider Fest, hosted by Spark Social SF.

Unlimited craft ciders, food, live music, games and more. 21+ only.

Noon–4pm on Saturday on the field at Spark Social (601 Mission Bay Blvd. N.). Tickets available here.

🎶 Listen to some free classical music at the Herbst Theatre as part of "Mozart to Mendelssohn: Unfinished Symphonies."