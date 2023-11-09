1 hour ago - Things to Do

What's on tap for the weekend in San Francisco

headshot
Illustration of lit marquee letters spelling "WEEKEND" sitting in a row of theater seats.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

The long weekend begins Friday. Here are some ideas for you:

🛹 Hit up the new skate park at the UN Plaza.

🌉 Visit the two-day night market in Chinatown on Grant Avenue between Pine and Sacramento streets.

🍺 Get your sip on at the San Francisco Fall Cider Fest, hosted by Spark Social SF.

  • Unlimited craft ciders, food, live music, games and more. 21+ only.
  • Noon–4pm on Saturday on the field at Spark Social (601 Mission Bay Blvd. N.). Tickets available here.

🎶 Listen to some free classical music at the Herbst Theatre as part of "Mozart to Mendelssohn: Unfinished Symphonies."

  • Sunday, 3–5pm.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more