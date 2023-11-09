1 hour ago - Things to Do
What's on tap for the weekend in San Francisco
The long weekend begins Friday. Here are some ideas for you:
🛹 Hit up the new skate park at the UN Plaza.
🌉 Visit the two-day night market in Chinatown on Grant Avenue between Pine and Sacramento streets.
- 5–9pm Friday and Saturday.
🍺 Get your sip on at the San Francisco Fall Cider Fest, hosted by Spark Social SF.
- Unlimited craft ciders, food, live music, games and more. 21+ only.
- Noon–4pm on Saturday on the field at Spark Social (601 Mission Bay Blvd. N.). Tickets available here.
🎶 Listen to some free classical music at the Herbst Theatre as part of "Mozart to Mendelssohn: Unfinished Symphonies."
- Sunday, 3–5pm.
