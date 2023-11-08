40 mins ago - Food and Drink
Where to order Thanksgiving takeout in San Francisco
It's that time of the year, and whether you're celebrating Thanksgiving or Thankstaking, we all need to eat.
Here are some local spots to preorder your meal for Nov. 23:
Brenda's French Soul Food
- Turkey breast dinner kit "with all the fixin's."
- Serves 2-5 people. $235. Pickup on Nov. 21.
Che Fico Alimentari
- Turkey breast, confit turkey casserole, kabocha squash with almonds and more. Vegetarian options also available.
- Turkey dinner for four costs $350. Veggie dinner for four people costs $325. Pickup on Nov. 22.
Rosemary and Pine
- Citrus-brined turkey, black pepper-bourbon gravy, buttermilk-whipped potatoes and more.
- Serves 4-5 people. Costs $325. Pickup available on Nov. 22.
Bi-Rite Market
- Turkey kit (large and small), turkey and ham TV dinners, mashed potatoes, gravy and more.
- Large turkey kit costs $299, small costs $179.99. Order here. Available for store pickup or local delivery Nov. 17-23.
Whole Foods
- The whole shebang, featuring turkey and sides.
- Meal for four costs $99. Order by Nov. 21. Pickup between Nov. 17-23.
Black Jet Baking Co.
- No turkeys will be found here, but Black Jet Bakery has delicious pies and other sweets available for preorder.
- Pies range from $40-$50. Pickup between Nov. 21-23.
