It's that time of the year, and whether you're celebrating Thanksgiving or Thankstaking, we all need to eat.

Here are some local spots to preorder your meal for Nov. 23:

Brenda's French Soul Food

Turkey breast dinner kit "with all the fixin's."

Serves 2-5 people. $235. Pickup on Nov. 21.

Che Fico Alimentari

Turkey breast, confit turkey casserole, kabocha squash with almonds and more. Vegetarian options also available.

Turkey dinner for four costs $350. Veggie dinner for four people costs $325. Pickup on Nov. 22.

Rosemary and Pine

Citrus-brined turkey, black pepper-bourbon gravy, buttermilk-whipped potatoes and more.

Serves 4-5 people. Costs $325. Pickup available on Nov. 22.

Bi-Rite Market

Turkey kit (large and small), turkey and ham TV dinners, mashed potatoes, gravy and more.

Large turkey kit costs $299, small costs $179.99. Order here. Available for store pickup or local delivery Nov. 17-23.

Whole Foods

The whole shebang, featuring turkey and sides.

Meal for four costs $99. Order by Nov. 21. Pickup between Nov. 17-23.

Black Jet Baking Co.