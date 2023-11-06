Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ice skaters at the Union Square rink last November. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

We've made it past Halloween, which means the holiday season is officially upon us.

Driving the news: Thrive City — the community gathering space outside the Chase Center — this week announced special holiday programming, including an ice-skating rink, a tree-lighting ceremony and more.

Details: Thrive City will get its first-ever ice-skating rink on Dec. 9.

However, the rink's operating schedule is dependent upon Warriors games and other events at the Chase Center. You can check out all the available dates here.

Or, just hit up the holiday rink at Union Square, which opened for the season last week.

Other holiday events include a tree-lighting ceremony of a 90-foot tree on Nov. 29, performances from the Warriors dance team and holiday choirs.