Things to Do
San Francisco is getting another holiday ice-skating rink
We've made it past Halloween, which means the holiday season is officially upon us.
Driving the news: Thrive City — the community gathering space outside the Chase Center — this week announced special holiday programming, including an ice-skating rink, a tree-lighting ceremony and more.
Details: Thrive City will get its first-ever ice-skating rink on Dec. 9.
- However, the rink's operating schedule is dependent upon Warriors games and other events at the Chase Center. You can check out all the available dates here.
- Or, just hit up the holiday rink at Union Square, which opened for the season last week.
Other holiday events include a tree-lighting ceremony of a 90-foot tree on Nov. 29, performances from the Warriors dance team and holiday choirs.
- On Dec. 7, Thrive City plans to host a Hanukkah celebration with the lighting of a menorah to mark the beginning of the holiday.
- In celebration of Kwanzaa and New Year's Eve, a daytime event featuring cultural performances and arts and crafts is planned.
