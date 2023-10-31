The annual San Francisco Transgender Film Festival returns next week to the Roxie Theater.

Why it matters: Amid ongoing attacks on the transgender community nationwide, the film festival aims to challenge stereotypes and increase the visibility of trans and gender-nonconforming people.

What's happening: The film festival, which started in 1997 and which organizers say is the longest-running transgender film festival in the world, runs from Nov. 8-19 at the Roxie Theater and online beginning Nov. 11.

The films explore a variety of topics, including drag, dating, immigration and the pandemic.

What they're saying: "The concept of being trans seems to be under attack in unprecedented ways, and I feel the films really kind of respond to that," Shawna Virago, the artistic director for the festival, told Axios.

Zoom in: Virago cited Bay Area filmmaker Roberto Fatal's "Do Digital Curanderas Use Eggs In Their Limpias?" as one of her favorite films this year.

The film, she explains, explores hyper-gentrification and displacement of people, including Latinx and Indigenous communities. Folks are confronted with the option to upload their consciousness as an escape from the struggles of the real world.

Between the lines: Transgender activism and resilience has a long history in San Francisco.

What's next: Tickets for screenings at the Roxie are donation-based and on a sliding scale, while the films are free to watch online.