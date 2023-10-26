Oct 26, 2023 - Things to Do
This weekend in San Francisco: Halloween edition
It's time to get your spooky on.
Here's what's happening around the Bay Area this Halloween weekend:
🪄 Hit up Thrive City's Thrill-O-Ween, featuring a magic show, music, costume contest and movie screening.
- From 1pm on Saturday. Free.
👻 Lurk through Stern Grove's haunted house and carnival as part of Scaregrove Halloween.
- 4-9pm on Friday. Free.
🎃 Don't miss the return of Halloween in the Castro, a family-friendly event with face painting, a costume contest, movies and more.
- Saturday from 1pm to midnight. Movie screenings are $5, but free if you wear a costume!
🍭 Trick or treat along the beach at the 3rd annual Great Hauntway, featuring arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating and more.
- Sunday from 1-4pm on the Great Highway between Judah and Taraval avenues.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.