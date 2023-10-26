Share on email (opens in new window)

It's time to get your spooky on.

Here's what's happening around the Bay Area this Halloween weekend:

🪄 Hit up Thrive City's Thrill-O-Ween, featuring a magic show, music, costume contest and movie screening.

From 1pm on Saturday. Free.

👻 Lurk through Stern Grove's haunted house and carnival as part of Scaregrove Halloween.

4-9pm on Friday. Free.

🎃 Don't miss the return of Halloween in the Castro, a family-friendly event with face painting, a costume contest, movies and more.

Saturday from 1pm to midnight. Movie screenings are $5, but free if you wear a costume!

🍭 Trick or treat along the beach at the 3rd annual Great Hauntway, featuring arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating and more.