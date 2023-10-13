12 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do in San Francisco this weekend

Megan Rose Dickey
Illustration of famous paintings riding the subway. The destination says "weekend."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

We made it to the weekend. Here are some ideas to make the most of it:

🕺 Hit the streets this weekend at three distinct events: LGBTQ+ event Bearrison on 11th and Harrison streets, dance festival How Weird in SoMa and the Phoenix Day edition of Sunday Streets all throughout the city.

🎸 Check out Rock Fest 2023, featuring Van Halen and Kiss tribute bands, at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park Saturday from noon to 4pm. Free to attend.

🌮 Get your grub on at a Klay Thompson-themed Off the Grid food market at Fort Mason Friday from 5-10pm.

🎃 Grab some free pumpkins at the Union Square pumpkin patch Saturday and listen to some tunes while you're there.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more