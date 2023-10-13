We made it to the weekend. Here are some ideas to make the most of it:

🕺 Hit the streets this weekend at three distinct events: LGBTQ+ event Bearrison on 11th and Harrison streets, dance festival How Weird in SoMa and the Phoenix Day edition of Sunday Streets all throughout the city.

🎸 Check out Rock Fest 2023, featuring Van Halen and Kiss tribute bands, at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park Saturday from noon to 4pm. Free to attend.

🌮 Get your grub on at a Klay Thompson-themed Off the Grid food market at Fort Mason Friday from 5-10pm.

🎃 Grab some free pumpkins at the Union Square pumpkin patch Saturday and listen to some tunes while you're there.