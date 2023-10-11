Stephen Curry and Chris Paul during their preseason game against the LA Lakers at Chase Center on Saturday. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It's that time of the year: The Golden State Warriors are playing basketball again, and while it's still very, very early, there are reasons to believe that the Dubs could have a strong season.

Driving the news: The Warriors dominated the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, beating them 125-108.

Of note: The Lakers played without future Hall of Famer LeBron James and Austin Reaves, who had a strong postseason and played for USA's national team over the summer, but it was still a nice win that eased some jitters.

The big picture: After winning their fourth NBA title in eight years during the 2021-22 season, the Warriors failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs last season.

Now, the team is hoping to capitalize on superstar Stephen Curry's remaining prime years in the league.

Here are three observations from the Warriors first preseason game that should give Dubs fans some hope for the 2023-2024 season.

Third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga looks really good. He had some turnovers (5) but ultimately led the team both in scoring (24 points, shooting 57% from the field) and rebounding (8). Chris Paul already looked in sync with Curry and the rest of the Dubs, leading the team with five assists in just 13 minutes of play and shooting 50% from the field. Rookie Brandin Podziemski, who the Dubs drafted with the 19th overall pick, had a strong showing, shooting 45% from the field with four assists and five rebounds.

What's next: The Warriors face the Lakers again Friday night in Los Angeles.