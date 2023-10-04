Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

About 22% of properties in the San Francisco Bay Area could be facing higher insurance premiums or policy non-renewals due to the risk of wildfires or flooding, a new analysis shows.

Driving the news: Insurers are changing how they factor climate and extreme weather risks into premiums. Others are suspending coverage altogether.

The big picture: Tens of millions of properties nationwide could see higher premiums because of these climate- and weather-related risks, including potential wind damage, per estimates from the First Street Foundation, a climate data nonprofit.

Zoom in: Nearly 15% of properties in the Bay Area are at risk of higher insurance premiums or non-renewals due to wildfire, while about 8% of properties are at risk of rate increases or non-renewals due to flooding, per the analysis.

What's happening: When it comes to wildfire and wind damage, some private insurers are dropping policyholders as the risk of those threats grows, says Jeremy Porter, First Street's head of climate implications research.

That's leading many homeowners to opt for public "insurer of last resort" plans — but often at higher rates.

California state law, for example, prevents private insurers from raising their rates more than 7% a year, but public plans have no such cap.

Some Californians have gone from paying $1,500 annually for their private plan to $6,000-plus for a public plan.

Of note: California leaders announced a plan last month to lure insurers back to the state by more quickly deciding on rate hike requests.

Meanwhile, FEMA recently updated its flood insurance pricing model for the first time since the 1970s, leading to higher premiums that are more reflective of today's flooding risks, Porter says.