How San Francisco residents prep for student loan repayments

Many people with student loan debt will face a renewed monthly bill in a few days, when payments resume after a three-year pause.

State of play: Interest began accruing on student loans again this month, and payments are set to be due again in October.

Over 12% of the Bay Area's adult population — roughly 735,000 people — had student loan debt prior to the pandemic, per a 2019 report released by the San Francisco treasurer's office and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Why it matters: For millions of individuals, the resumption of student loan payments will result in real and often painful spending cuts, Axios' Emily Peck writes.

Axios SF readers who responded to our survey said the three-year pause had allowed them to build savings, make a dent in their overall debt, buy a home, plan for a child and invest in a 401k, among other things.

Many noted they will now have to cut down on spending for things like vacations, shopping and dining out, while others said they'll have to dip into savings or get a higher-paying job.

One reader, who said they may consider a second job, wrote that they're "unsure how to balance that with my current full-time job, studying [for graduate school] and trying to actually enjoy my life."

Zoom in: Total student debt in the Bay Area increased by 243% from 2003 to 2018, with borrowers owing around $26 billion prior to the pandemic, the 2019 treasurer's office report found.

San Francisco borrowers had a median loan balance of $20,197 — roughly 21% of the median county income — compared to the larger Bay Area's $17,489.

Negative impacts, measured by rates of serious delinquency and default, were concentrated in neighborhoods with high percentages of Black and Hispanic residents, such as Bayview, Hunters Point and Treasure Island.

The big picture: Almost 4 million Californians owe over $149.7 billion in federal student loans, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.

That averages out to about $37,500 per borrower — though the majority of California borrowers owe under $20,000.

Women and Black borrowers, however, face higher student loan burdens than their male and white counterparts.

What we're watching: Tuition is rising across the California State University system next fall, including at five Bay Area institutions.

That could affect the system's claim that more than half of CSU students earning bachelor's degrees graduate without any education loan debt.

Of note: The Biden administration wiped out student loan balances for almost 62,000 Californians who'd been paying off loans for 20 or 25 years under a new measure announced in July, following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Biden's student debt forgiveness plan.

What's next: Borrowers worried about not being able to make payments right away can apply for the new SAVE Plan, an income-driven repayment plan that calculates monthly payments based on income and family size.

Plus, the Biden administration is offering a yearlong "on-ramp period" in which borrowers won't be reported as being in default to the national credit rating agencies over missed payments.

Be smart: You can use this Axios explainer to figure out your student loan status before payments resume.