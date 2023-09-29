Share on email (opens in new window)

We're close to kicking off the month of horror and haunting.

Here are some things to try this weekend before Halloween fervor takes over.

🎶 Pack a picnic for Golden Gate Park so you can fully enjoy the three-day programming at the annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Music Festival that starts Friday.

🌯 Swing by the bountiful food events happening around the Bay Friday, such as Fillmore Night Market, Alameda Point Filipino Night Market and SF Chinatown's Lantern Block Party.

🏄‍♀ Check out some of the world's best big wave surfers at the Mavericks Surf Festival at Half Moon Bay's Pillar Point Harbor Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11am.

🚀 Bring the whole family to the College of San Mateo's Family Science & Astronomy Festival, where activities will include kid-friendly workshops, free planetarium shows and more, Saturday from 1-11pm.

📺 Watch PBS' new documentary on local labor leader Cesar Chavez, titled "A Song for Cesar," when it premieres on KQED at 10pm Friday.